The wait for an Ajax win continues as the Amsterdammers drew 1-1 in Athens against AEK in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. Steven Bergwijn gave Ajax the lead from the spot before Domegoj Vida equalized for the Greek side.

Maurice Steijn made one change to the side that faced RKC on Saturday. Silvano Vos was suspended after his red card against Marseille. Benjamin Tahirovic replaced him.

The first chance of the match fell to the man in form for Ajax as of late, Carlos Forbs; the tricky winger cut inside, beating a defender before shooting towards goal, which Cican Stankovic gathered on the second time of asking. Brian Brobbey forced Stankovic into action again in the first half when he sprinted past Domegoj Vida after receiving the ball from Kenneth Taylor.

Ajax were awarded a penalty after 27 minutes played. Orbelin Pineda pulled down captain Steven Bergwijn after running into the gap created by Brobbey’s clever decoy run. Bergwijn took the penalty and scored despite the AEK supporters aiming lasers in his eyes.

The home side from Greece had their first chance of the match in the 35th minute. Pineda’s shot was palmed away by Jay Gorter in the Ajax goal to the path of AEK full-back Djibril Sidibe. The French full-back could not make it two goals out of two Europa League matches as his effort sailed over the bar.

Ajax lacked energy in the second half. AEK had the first attack when Mijat Gaćinović cut inside and forced Gorter to save at his near post. The home side equalized after 73 minutes. Former Eredivisie player Nordin Amrabat put in a great cross after a short corner, which Vida met to head it home.

AEK missed a huge opportunity to take all three points in the 89th minute. Substitute Jens Jonsson controlled the ball in the box with the whole goal to aim at, but the midfielder hit his shot straight at Gorter.

Ajax is third in the group behind AEK, who are top after their win over Brighton last week, and Olympique Marseille, who are ahead of the Amsterdammers due to having scored more goals. The other match in this group ended Marseille 2-2 Brighton.

Steijn’s side face AZ Alkmaar at home on Sunday. Their next Europa League match is on the 22nd of October, away to Brighton.