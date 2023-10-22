A spectacular match in Utrecht ended in dramatic fashion on Sunday as FC Utrecht beat Ajax 4-3. A late winning goal by Oscar Fraulo gave Ron Jans’s side their second victory of the season, leaving Ajax in 17th place at the end of this weekend.

Maurice Steijn was missing Steven Berghuis and Devyne Rensch through injury. Kristian Hlynsson and Anton Gaaei replaced them. Berghuis was fit enough to take a place on the bench. Borna Sosa was picked at left-back. Jorrel Hato was moved to the middle, with Gaston Avila being dropped to the bench.

It was the first time in 106 matches that this fixture was played with both sides in the bottom half. And it was noticeable for most of the first half as both teams struggled to create chances.

Ajax’s most significant chance of the half came after 35 minutes and fell to the new man, Hlynsson. The Icelandic midfielder received the ball from Steven Bergwijn in the box before dragging his shot wide in front of goal.

FC Utrecht took the lead a few minutes before halftime. Sosa headed a cross out before it was volleyed into the bottom corner by Ryan Flamingo. It was the 20-year-old’s second goal of the season. Utrecht, as a team, has only scored five goals.

Utrecht got their second goal right after halftime, and two ex-Ajax players combined for it. A corner by Zakaria Labyad was met by Utrecht captain Mike van der Hoorn, whose header was just over the goalline before Jay Gorter clawed it away.

The Amsterdammers got a goal back after 51 minutes played. Sosa volleyed a ball across the box, which was met by Hlynsson, who improvised perfectly using his chest to aim the ball into the net.

The same duo were responsible for Ajax’s equalizer three minutes later. Sosa crossed the ball from the wing, and again, it was a terrific finish from Hlynsson, who volleyed it into the net using the inside of his foot.

Utrecht’s 15 minutes from hell was complete when a mistake by Hugo Novoa left referee Dennis Higler with no other choice but to award Ajax a penalty. Novoa had lost the ball and then lunged in with a tackle which only made contact with Ajax striker Brian Brobbey. Bergwijn took the penalty and scored.

But this rollercoaster match took another turn as the home side equalized. Substitute Jens Toornstra found the net after a cross by Flamingo.

Ron Jans’s side should have taken all three points in the 88th minute when Isac Lidberg was sent through one one-on-one after a through ball by Toornstra. But the Swedish striker saw his effort saved by substitute goalkeeper Diant Ramaj, who was forced to come earlier in the half due to an injury to Jay Gorter.

A cup was thrown onto the pitch after the chance, causing the match to be temporarily suspended. The game was restarted, and incredibly, Utrecht scored a late winner—two substitutes combined after a poor pass by Josip Sutalo. Marouan Azarkan received the ball and played it into Oscar Fraulo's path, who chipped it into the net to send the FC Utrecht fans in the Galgenwaard into wild celebrations.

But another cup was thrown onto the pitch during the celebrations, causing the match to be suspended again. The match was restarted with eight minutes of added time. Utrecht were able to hold on for a huge victory.

Afterward, the Ajax players were seen heading over to the irate away fans. Captain Bergwijn spoke to some of the supporters as they expressed their frustrations.

Ajax now have a very tough week coming up. The Amsterdammers face English Premier League side Brighton on Thursday in the Europa League before traveling to PSV away on Sunday. PSV are top of the league with a 100% record. Utrecht face Fortuna Sittard away next weekend.