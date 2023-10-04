The emergency services continued their search for two fishermen who went missing on Tuesday when their boat capsized on the Volkerak near Dinteloord. The police are using a sonar boat to look for and recover their bodies, Omroep Brabant reports.

The accident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The small recreational fishing boat with four anglers on board capsized and tipped its passengers into the water. One of them died, and another, a 40-year-old man from Germany, was pulled out of the water alive. According to the police, the other victims are likely also from Germany.

The authorities believe the other two victims have also drowned, so they converted the search and rescue operation into a recovery operation. “The emergency services will continue to search, but no longer for injured people but for bodies, “ a spokesperson for the local safety office, Veiligheidsregio Midden- en West-Brabant, told the broadcaster.

The police can’t yet say what caused the accident.