A long police chase from Belgium ended in Amsterdam on Monday evening when the suspect’s third stolen car got a flat tire on Ariane Nozemanstraat in Nieuw-West. The man abandoned the car and fled on foot, evading the police. As far as is known, he is still at large, AT5 reports.

Dutch officers took over from their Belgian colleagues and started chasing the man when he crossed the Dutch border in a stolen car, a spokesperson for the national police told the Amsterdam broadcaster. The suspect ditched that vehicle in Geldermalsen and hijacked another car. He drove that vehicle toward Amsterdam.

In the Dutch capital, the suspect again changed cars, hijacking another motorist. He drove the third stolen car through West and Nieuw-Wewst, trying to lose the police. He collided with several parked vehicles.

Photos of the vehicle also show a hole in the windshield. A witness told AT5 that the suspect got that by crashing through closed barriers at the bridge on Zeilstraat.

“I walked out of the Albert Heijn at Zeijlstraat and saw him racing from Amstelveenseweg. The bridge was already closed, and he only accelerated. Everyone was shocked. He really could have killed people.”

The chase ended with a flat tire on Ariane Nozemanstraat. The suspect fled on foot. The police searched for him, also deploying two helicopters, but he was nowhere to be found.