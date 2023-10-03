A 48-year-old Dutchman from The Hague was arrested in Ireland in connection with the country's largest drug seizure ever on a ship off the Irish coast. He appeared in court on Tuesday with three other men, The Irish Times reported.

Over two tons of cocaine with a street value of over 150 million euros were discovered last Tuesday on the cargo ship MV Matthew. The Panama-registered vessel, which had set sail from South America, was intercepted off the Cork coast by an Irish task force. Eight men were arrested in total in connection to the drug bust, according to the Irish police.

The BBC reported on Tuesday that seven people have been charged in connection to the drug bust. Four men appeared in court on Tuesday. The Dutch national was brought before the court on Tuesday alongside two Ukrainians, aged 30 and 31, and a 37-year-old Iranian. The Dutch national was assisted during the hearing by a Dutch interpreter.

All four individuals are charged with conspiring to possess cocaine with the intent to supply it. The court extended their custody by a week. They are set to reappear in court next week.