Two Dutch men aged 79 and 49, a father and son, died in a car accident in Thailand. A third Dutchman, aged 70, got hurt and was hospitalized, RTL Nieuws reports.

The pickup truck in which the victims were traveling crashed into a concrete guardrail in Nakhon Ratchasima, a city northeast of Bangkok. Eyewitnesses said that the oldest man was driving and fell asleep at the wheel.

The pickup truck was so badly damaged that the fire department had to cut the victims out.

The police are investigating what happened.

Local media reported that the victims have lived in Thailand for over 20 years.