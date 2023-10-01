More than 380 kilos of cocaine were seized on Saturday afternoon in the port of Vlissingen thanks to two finds, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) reported. The drugs, with a street value of 28.5 million euros, were in bags attached to two buoys and in a warehouse with bananas.

Rijkswaterstaat reported the bags attached to two buoys in the Westerschelde. When the bags were brought into port and customs officers examined them, they found 360 kilograms of cocaine. That same afternoon, a customs officer inspecting a shed of banana pallets came across another 20.5 kilos of cocaine. The cocaine was hidden in the flaps of the crates.

The HARC team, a partnership between seaport police, Customs, FIOD, and the Public Prosecution Service, is further investigating the case. The drugs have now been destroyed, the OM informed.