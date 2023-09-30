PSV still have a perfect record in the Eredivisie. The leaders in the table missed plenty of chances but still won without any trouble against bottom-of-the-table FC Volendam: 3-1.

It is the Seventh win in a row for PSV. Their lead over the reigning champions Feyenoord, who have won their last five games, remains four points. PSV conceded their first goal since the 19th of August and did not equal the record of the 2007/2008 season. PSV, who won the title that season, conceded one goal in the first seven matches. They have conceded two this time.

Manager Peter Bosz had been busy keeping his players sharp in the last few days. It has been so easy in the Eredivisie thus far this season for PSV that there was a worry of complacency. "But those are exactly the type of thoughts that I will not allow," said Bosz in his pre-match press conference on Friday. "Once you think that, it's too late."

Malik Tillman made his first start for PSV since joining. The midfielder was picked ahead of Guus Til. Johan Bakayoko, who has been a substitute for the last two matches, was allowed to start at right wing ahead of Hirving Lozano. Jerdy Schouten was not match fit, just like in the game against Go Ahead Eagles on Wednesday (3-0), and therefore missed the match.

PSV were much better than Volendam, with Noa Lang opening the scoring after 12 minutes. The left winger hit a hard shot toward goal inside the area. Goalkeeper Mio Backhaus looked a little strange as he did not stick a hand out: 1-0.

PSV lacked sharpness upfront; they were threatening but not creating much. They scored again shortly after halftime. Substitute Til scored from an assist by Tillman. It was Til's 50th goal in the Eredivisie.

The home side missed a lot of chances and saw Volendam get one back from a penalty by Calvin Twigt. Volendam had to continue with ten men shortly after the goal when Benaissa Benamar was sent off. Tillman completed his excellent performance with a goal in injury time:3-1.