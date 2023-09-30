An explosive device was found in a house in the Woudstraat in Leeuwarden on Friday evening. The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Service Defence (EOD) has seized the bomb and is in the process of removing it, a police spokesman reported. He expects that residents of nearby homes who had been evacuated will be able to return soon.

Melding van een explosief op de Lekkumerstraat, Leeuwarden. pic.twitter.com/w6awwxnBoI — Hi (@kunstigeboel) September 29, 2023

On Friday, the police received a report that there was a possible explosive in a home. Officers who arrived on the scene indeed found a suspicious situation. The surrounding houses were evacuated, and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Service was called in. The latter determined that it was indeed an explosive device.





De #EOD is nagenoeg klaar met het onderzoek en zal het explosief meenemen. De politie doet nog nader onderzoek ter plaatse. De omliggende woningen zullen daarna worden vrijgegeven zodat omwonenden weer terug kunnen naar hun woningen. — Politie Fryslân (@POL_Fryslan) September 29, 2023

However, no one was present in the house where the bomb was located. Furthermore, no one was arrested. The police launched an investigation.