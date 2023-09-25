KLM pilots called off a planned one-hour strike scheduled for Monday morning after the Dutch airline reached an agreement on several issues with the pilots' union, VNV. The two sides will continue to develop the framework they created during contract talks on Sunday to form a new collective bargaining agreement.

The union's pilots were set to go on strike starting at 11 a.m. on Monday. The largely symbolic strike was to last for about 60 minutes, and would have impacted between 10 and 20 flights departing from Amsterdam.

KLM said in a statement on Sunday that "additional agreements were made about pay increases for the pilots." The pilots were concerned about several points, including pay. KLM had offered a 5 percent wage increase, while the pilots wanted 6 percent.

The advancing negotiations will continue based on points where the union and the airline currently have a deal. A new two-year contract will apply retroactively from March 2 once it is finalized. It will still be subject to approval by the union members.

"We are happy that we were ultimately able to achieve this result through constructive consultation," KLM said.