The Rotterdam-based chip company Nearfield Instruments has raised 27 million euros in a new investment round. The company is developing new measurement technology for the chip sector, which could potentially improve the processes between the smallest semiconductors. ING is one of the investors and believes that the company can play a significant role in the chip sector in the future.

Nearfield was founded in 2016 as a spin-off from TNO, with its headquarters in Rotterdam and branches in Eindhoven and South Korea. Other participants in the investment round are Innovation Industries, TNO, and the Deep Tech Fund of Invest-NL. They have also previously invested money in the chip company. The government-established Invest-NL announced in May that it would invest 11 million euros in Nearfield.

ING is the only bank participating in the new investment round. It is the bank's second investment in the chip sector this year. Earlier this year, ING participated in a 100 million euro investment round in the Dutch company SMART Photonics, in which, besides the 60 million euros from the government, 40 million euros were invested by a consortium of existing and new investors.