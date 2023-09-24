PSV beat Almere City 0-4 on Saturday to continue their 100% winning record in the Eredivisie. Goals by Guus Til, Hirving Lozano, Joey Veerman, and Ricardo Pepi gave Peter Bosz’s side a comfortable victory.

The KNVB cup holders took the lead after 25 minutes played when winger Noa Lang put in a perfect cross to the far post for Guus Til to side-foot home. Having missed a huge chance four minutes earlier, Hirving Lozano got his first goal since returning to PSV in the summer window in the 42nd minute. The Mexican winger played a one-two with Luuk de Jong before placing the ball into the roof of the net.

Joey Veerman got the third goal in the second half, with a goal that has become a trademark for the midfielder. Having received the ball from de Jong, Veerman placed the ball low into the corner with his instep, leaving Almere goalkeeper Nordin Bakker with no chance.

US international Ricardo Pepi got the final goal for PSV. The 20-year-old took advantage of an Almere defender slipping by dribbling past Bakker before putting the ball into the empty net. PSV are top of the Eredivisie table and will face Go Ahead Eagles on Wednesday evening.

FC Twente lost their perfect start on Sunday, losing to RKC Waalwijk away. Twente manager Joseph Oosting was returning to the side he managed last season, but it was not a happy return after a late winner by Filip Stevanovic gave Waalwijk the win.

Stevanovic, on loan from Manchester City in England, volleyed the ball home in the 89th minute to send the fans in the Mandemakers Stadium wild. It was RKC’s second win in six matches this season.

AZ were able to put their disappointment in Europe behind them by beating PEC Zwolle to continue their 100% start to the season. They are behind PSV on goal difference.

Mayckel Lahdo, Myron van Brederode, and Vangelis Pavlidis scored the goals for Pascal Jansen’s side. They will face Heracles Almelo on Thursday evening, hoping to keep that record.