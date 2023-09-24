Nails and screws were scattered over dozens of meters on the track before the cycling race in Woudenberg on Saturday. They were "very likely" placed there intentionally, the police said. The police started an investigation and are asking witnesses to come forward.

Voorafgaand aan de wielerronde van #Woudenberg zijn spijkers en schroeven op de route gestrooid. Vanwege de gevaarlijke situatie die had kunnen ontstaan, is een onderzoek gestart. Heb jij informatie? Neem dan contact op met de politie en bel 0900-8844. https://t.co/AOqcUuDJRH — Politie Leusden/Woudenberg (@POL_Leusden) September 23, 2023

This could easily have resulted in a lot of flat tires or even serious injuries, the AD reported. Organizers had noticed shortly before the start of a group of amateur cyclists that some roads were littered with nails and screws.According to the police, the nails and screws were probably placed on Koningslaan, Willem de Zwijgerlaan, and the Schans between between noon and 2 p.m.

Residents of the town in the province of Utrecht removed the nails and screws from the route, after which the bike race began as planned.