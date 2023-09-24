A fire in an empty farmhouse on the Pascalweg in the Rotterdam district of Lombardijen resulted in heavy smoke. The fire brigade was able to control the fire and decided to let the building burn out in a controlled manner.

According to emergency services, the farmhouse was "completely in flames"; the fire brigade deployed four firefighting units. In addition to smoke, the fire released "flying flames," which are small fire residues. As a result, the Pascalweg was closed for some time near Bergambachtstraat.

Furthermore, soot particles fell in the area, but according to Rijnmond, they can be safely washed away with water. The Rijnmondveilig says it has received several reports of odor nuisance from the district of IJsselmonde and the municipality of Capelle aan den IJssel, and advises people to close windows and doors and turn off mechanical ventilation.

In another incident, a campsite in Rijnsburg, South Holland, had to be partially evacuated due to a fire. About 700 people are said to be staying at the campsite. Some of them are evacuated because they are trapped in the smoke and because asbestos may have been released, a spokesman for the fire brigade reported.

The evacuees are housed in the main campground building. However, it is still unclear exactly how many people are involved.

The fire brigade reported the fire in a large warehouse on the Vinkenweg shortly before 7 a.m. The warehouse, which measured about 30 by 50 meters, contained dried flowers. The fire department expects to have the fire under control in the foreseeable future, the spokesman said. "There are many units on the job," he said.

The public is urged to stay out of the smoke and keep their distance as asbestos may be present on the roof, the fire brigade said. The area has been cordoned off and an investigation is underway to determine if asbestos was indeed released.