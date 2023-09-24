An elderly couple, a 73-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman, from Amsterdam were found seriously injured on the street on Saturday night. A 44-year-old neighbor was arrested and is suspected of severely beating the couple on Geertruida van Lierstraat in Amsterdam Nieuw-West. The man is also suspected of attempted manslaughter.

Zaterdagavond 23 september is een bejaard stel zwaar mishandeld op straat. Een 44-jarige buurman is aangehouden. De recherche doet onderzoek en vraagt buurtbewoners en andere personen zich te melden. https://t.co/jakIUyWHR1 pic.twitter.com/NYM2Y1i45u — Politie Eenheid Amsterdam (@POL_Amsterdam) September 24, 2023

The police found the two victims around 8:45 p.m. after receiving a report. Many residents in the street pointed to the neighbor as the suspect. The latter was arrested shortly after in his apartment. The victims suffered serious injuries and were taken to a hospital.

The police launched an investigation into the incident and are asking witnesses to come forward.