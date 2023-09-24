In the last two weeks, criminals have used a new trick to crack ten ATMs in The Hague. According to the police, so-called "cash traps" have been installed at the ATMs. With the trick, the money that bank customers want to pull out of the ATM via pin is intended to get stuck after it has been paid out, NOS reported.

According to the police, the cash trap ensures that the money remains stuck between the dispensing of the ATM and the cash trap, causing the ATM to malfunction. As a result, people will not receive the money they withdrew. At a later time, the criminal returns to remove the cash trap from the ATM and thus withdraws the money.

"This is a new form of scam," the police wrote on Facebook. Therefore, people are urged to be alert and call the police if they do not trust their ATM withdrawals.

The 10 ATMs affected are all located in the center of The Hague, NOS wrote. An investigation has been launched into the ten cash traps that have already been found.

Although the police say it is a new trick at the ATM, this form of fraud is not entirely new in the Netherlands. Last year alone, such a cash trap was used at an ATM in Tilburg as well as in Zwolle, according to NOS.