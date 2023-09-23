Firefighters had a very busy night as large fires broke out at two waste processing plants in Rotterdam and in Haelen. The fire that raged since Thursday morning in a shed of the waste processor AVR in Rotterdam is extinguished. But in Haelen, firefighters are still trying to get the fire under control.

UPDATE | De brand die gisterenochtend woedde bij de AVR afvalverbrandingsinstallatie in de Botlek Rotterdam, is rond 21 uur opnieuw opgelaaid. Inmiddels is opgeschaald naar grote brand en GRIP 1. In de omgeving kan sprake zijn van rook- en stankoverlast. https://t.co/AoGOiNbhgi pic.twitter.com/JntFchCa2r — MediaTV (@mediatvnl) September 21, 2023

The security region reported that the fire in Rotterdam was brought under control around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. According to reports, no smoldering fire remains were found.

The fire broke out on Thursday around 7:30 a.m. in the warehouse of the waste processor on Professor Gerbrandyweg in Botlek. The staff present was able to get away on time. There were no injuries. The fire brigade reported on Thursday afternoon that the fire was under control, but the fire flared up again during the evening.

Firefighters began demolishing the sides of the building on Friday to better reach the fire raging in the building's walls. According to the spokesperson for the safety region, there were still several fires in the building on Friday evening and during the night from Friday to Saturday.

In Haelen, Limburg, on the other hand, a major fire has been raging on the premises of a metal waste processor on Jagersweg since Friday night. A lot of smoke was released and the fire department advised residents to close windows and doors and turn off ventilation. A strong odor nuisance was reported in the area, the security region said.

Geen treinverkeer en deel weg dicht door grote brand Haelenhttps://t.co/MbNSx9cw18 pic.twitter.com/Y8RcLT0qoC — 1Limburg (@1Limburg) September 23, 2023

The fire was reported around 12:30 a.m., according to NOS. Firefighters deployed with large equipment to the fire, and other emergency services are also on the scene. The fire is raging in two large scrap piles, according to a spokesman for the safety region. He expects the firefighting efforts to take some time.

Due to the supply of fire-fighting water, the nearby railroad line was closed in consultation with ProRail, so that no train traffic was possible between Roermond and Weert. However, ProRail drilled a hole under the tracks through which the fire department's water hose now runs. Train traffic has resumed, but speed restrictions apply. In addition, part of the N273 provincial road has been closed off to allow emergency personnel better access to the fire.

According to a spokesperson, measurements have shown that the levels of hazardous substances measured in the air and surface water are not dangerous to humans or animals. A house in the immediate area was evacuated, and several horses from associated stables were moved elsewhere.

According to the spokesperson, no one was present at the metal waste processing facility at the time the fire broke out.