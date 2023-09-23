Amsterdam pizzeria nNea Pizza was ranked as the 48th best pizza in the world in the 2023 edition of the "50 Top Pizza World" ranking released last week. This is the second consecutive year that this establishment in Amsterdam Oud-West has been featured on the list. Earlier this year, it was named the 9th best pizzeria in Europe.

Founded in 2019 by chef Vincenzo Onnembo and entrepreneur Limau Chen, nNea is located at Bilderdijkstraat 92. Last year, it secured the 54th spot, meaning the pizerrai has climbed six positions since then.

“If you enjoy a contemporary Neapolitan pizza with a high crust you are in the right place,” the organizers wrote about nNea. “We recommend Provola and pepper and Oro di Bufala ideal for savouring the purity of the ingredients and the softness of the dough,” they added.

Reacting to the news, nNea pizzeria shared on Instagram, “It took us a few days to realize what happened in Napoli two nights ago and we are still in disbelief that nNea has achieved such recognition. They attributed their success to their dedication to quality, stating, “The success of this work begins with the amazing products that we source, from the grains to the tomatoes to the last drizzle of olive oil.”

While reservations are filled for the next six months, the pizzeria assures that they always reserve a few spots for walk-ins.