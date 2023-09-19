The high turnover of politicians in The Hague has not yet improved confidence in national politics. Only 25 percent of Dutch voters trust national politicians, about the same as before the appointment of many new party leaders, EenVandaag found in its annual Budget Day survey among 29,000 members of its opinion panel.

Voters’ distrust in politics is about more than just the faces in parliament and the government, voters said. “Political culture doesn’t just change with new faces,” one respondent told EenVandaag. “It is clear that the old guard had to go, but it also applies to the new generation: seeing is believing.”

A similar survey by Ipsos for NOS found that only a third of Dutch voters had confidence in politics, with only VVD and D66 voters achieving a majority with trust. A massive 72 percent said politicians are more concerned with themselves than solving the country’s problems.

Half (47 percent) of the EenVandaag respondents called it a “good thing” that the politicians who have been influential in recent years - Mark Rutte, Wopke Hoekstra, and Sigrid Kaag - have announced their departure. A third (33 percent) called the high turnover bad, saying it indicates an unhealthy working environment. They also worry about the experience being lost.

When asked who they will miss after the election, EenVandaag respondents most often said SGP leader Kees van der Staaij, the longest-serving parliamentarian. Voters often did not agree with his views, but he always managed to put political issues into perspective with calm and humor, the voters said. They also often mentioned ChristenUnie prominent Carola Schouten, who they describe as someone with integrity and empathy, and PvdA leader Attje Kuiken, described as substantively strong and passionate.

The least missed will be independent MPs Liane den Haan and Nilüfer Gündogan, followed by Sylvana Simons of BIJ1 and CDA leader Wopke Hoekstra. And 74 percent of voters aren’t sorry to see Prime Minister Mark Rutte (VVD) go.

Ipsos also surveyed people on how they felt about individual politicians. Pieter Omtzigt (NSC) is currently the most highly rated politician with a score of 7.0, followed by BBB leader Caroline van der Plas (6.1) and new VVD leader Dilan Yesilgoz (5.9). Thierry Baudet (FvD) got the lowest rating at 2.6.