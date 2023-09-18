The Netherlands is in for thunderstorms and heavy rains on Monday afternoon and evening. The meteorological institute KNMI issued a code yellow warning for the entire country, effective from 15:00 to 23:00, warning for strong heavy rain and thunderstorms. This weather may affect traffic and outdoor activities, according to the meteorological institute.

“By mid-afternoon, an area of heavy rain and thunderstorms will reach the southwest. These showers will move from southwest to northeast across the country throughout the afternoon and evening, exiting the northeast in the latter half of the evening,” wrote KNMI. Wind gusts ranging from 60 to 75 kilometers per hour and possible hail are also expected.

On Tuesday morning, there will be occasional sunshine and only occasional showers. In the afternoon, the northwestern and northern coastal areas might experience severe wind gusts ranging from 75 to 90 kilometers per hour, coming from a southwestern direction. These gusts are expected to gradually dissipate by evening.

Weeronline noted that on Tuesday there might be storms in The Hague during Budget Day. “In the course of the day it will rain in The Hague, but it is mainly the wind that really kicks in,” wrote Berend van Straaten of Weeronline.