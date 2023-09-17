Employees in the audiovisual media will have to complete an online course from the beginning of next year to counter cross-border behavior in that media sector. The so-called e-learning is one of the first concrete measures resulting from the Media Pact for Respectful Cooperation.

The aim is to introduce online training in all audiovisual media companies by January 2024. The online course is to be taken by both internal and external employees, from editors to all executives. The media pact, which brings together six major media companies, was announced on Saturday.

The pact was formed after the abuses behind the scenes of the show The Voice of Holland. Since then, other incidents of assaultive behavior in the media industry have come to light, including on the talk show De Wereld Draait Door and in the editorial department of NOS Sport.

The course is designed to play a crucial role in increasing knowledge and understanding of each other within the creative industry, according to a media pact spokesperson: "With this e-learning, we want to define common norms and values so that we can all work together in the same respectful way." The online course also covers how employees can address each other's undesirable behavior in the workplace.

The media companies themselves are then responsible for ensuring that everyone in the company takes and completes the lessons. "Over the year, we will evaluate the training sessions," the spokesperson said.

The media pact was signed by RTL, Talpa Network, NPO, media companies EMG and NEP, and the Dutch Content Producers (NCP). It is the first time that all these parties have joined forces in this way.

It was previously announced that an event would be organized annually where the industry would review and present plans and progress related to the pact. This year, that day will be held on September 27. Mariëtte Hamer, the government's commissioner for cross-border behavior, will attend the event. In addition, the new board of Mores, as well as the hotline for undesirable behavior, will also introduce itself there.