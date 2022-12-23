Employees of NOS Studio Sport have consistently reported unacceptable behavior in the workplace for fifteen years, but with no action taken. This became clear during a staff meeting organized by NOS Sport last Friday, according to the Volkskrant.

Employees raised red flags about "sexual misconduct, intimidation and harassment," the newspaper said. However, they claimed the reports were not acted upon with enough seriousness, several sources present at the staff meeting told the newspaper.

The spokesperson for NOS Sport announced on Thursday evening that he was not willing to respond to the article published in the Volkskrant. He did say that the external handling of an investigation into the situation started this week. "Given the confidentiality of this subject and because we don't want to get in the way of the process, we can't go into detail on this at the moment."

The NPO, which oversees all public broadcasting, announced on Thursday evening that it would respond to the publication later on Friday.

MORES, which operates a hotline for people in the Dutch cultural and creative center to report misconduct and transgressive behavior, said that NOS Sport has not yet asked them for help or advice on the matter. There is a code of conduct at the NOS that describes workplace manners, and confidential advisers have been active there since 2000, both internally and externally.

Managers also follow training courses on this theme throughout the NOS.