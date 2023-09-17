Several hundred climate activists from Extinction Rebellion blocked the A12 highway in The Hague on Sunday for the ninth day in a row. With the action, they protested against government measures that support the fossil fuel industry. The police used a water cannon after some time to disperse the protesters.

The blockade began shortly before noon. The activists were divided into two groups. A smaller group of about 30 men blocked an intersection. In addition, several hundred people stood along the road to support the demonstrators.

In the course of the blockade of the A12, the police instructed the climate activists to leave the highway. Shortly after, an unknown number of protesters were removed from the A12. According to an ANP reporter at the scene, a small group of activists have tied themselves together with hoses. These had to be untied by the police. The last demonstrator was removed around 1:45 p.m.

The municipality of The Hague is also asking the activists to clear the highway. "Activists have again walked on the A12/Utrechtsebaan. This is not allowed. The demonstration can take place on the avenue of Reagan and Gorbachev and the Malieveld," the municipality announced on X.

Extinction Rebellion climate activists have been blocking the A12 near The Hague every day since September 9. The police arrested more than 650 people on Saturday.