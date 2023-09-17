The police reportedly arrested more than 650 climate activists on Saturday during the Extinction Rebellion blockade on the A12 highway in The Hague. As in other blockades, those arrested were taken by bus to the ADO stadium, where they were released. A police spokeswoman said that among them were "a handful" of minors.





Vandaag was een dag van liefde en woede. Uit liefde voor het leven waren zeker 1500 mensen op de been op en naast de A12 met XR rebellen en supporters. @NLRebellion registreerde tot nu toe 622 arrestaties. pic.twitter.com/rZuTRiL8tH — Paul Hendriksen (@Paul_Hendriksen) September 16, 2023

According to the police, an unknown number of protesters pleaded guilty to vandalism and obstruction and were taken to the police station for questioning. Four of them are still in custody, a spokesperson said.

The police spokesperson said if there are children under 12 among the minors arrested, a report will be sent to Veilig Thuis, the child abuse hotline. For older children, the officer who made the arrest will check to see if such a report is required. This is standard procedure that is not deviated from, the spokesperson said. Last week, there had been a scandal when it became clear that the police were making such reports.





Wij verafschuwen het geweld dat hier gebruikt wordt tegen mensen die vreedzaam demonstreren naast de A12.



Onbegrijpelijk en onacceptabel dat de Nederlandse overheid zo omgaat met demonstranten. https://t.co/snzh1ZjCL6 — Extinction Rebellion Nederland (@NLRebellion) September 16, 2023

Furthermore, the police confiscated musical instruments, mainly drums, during the eighth A12 blockade. The police claimed that the musical instruments had been seized under Article 3 of the Police Act because the noise from the instruments made it difficult for officers to understand communications through their headsets. According to the police, officers first asked the protesters to stop making noise and told them in advance that if they did not stop, the instruments would be confiscated. The instruments were returned afterward.





Back at the A12. The police forbade us to bring the instruments on the highway, so we sang the parts and mimed.



They can take our instruments, but they will not take our voice! 💚 @NLRebellion #DiesIrae #Klimaatrechtvaardigheid #StopFossieleSubsidies pic.twitter.com/YaNlh929AU — Michel van der Aa (@vanderaanet) September 16, 2023

The blockade started, as on previous days, around noon, when hundreds of demonstrators walked onto the A12 and stopped traffic. The police used water cannons to disperse the demonstrators.

XR spokesperson Lucas Winnips claimed in a press statement that the climate action group is “not asking for police involvement. That is a political choice. It is now clear that Extinction Rebellion will continue as long as necessary and that we are expanding. I would like to ask the police not to intervene in our peaceful demonstration anymore because that is pointless. We will come back the next day.”