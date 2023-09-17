About 1,500 people took part in the Budget Day protest in The Hague on Sunday. The action, which was organized by the SP, took place on the Koekamp. With the protest, the party wants to draw attention to the rising costs shortly before Budget Day (Prinsjesdag).

SP leader Lilian Marijnissen was one of the speakers. Several healthcare providers also shared their stories on stage. "A million people in the Netherlands are at risk of poverty, but this Cabinet thinks that sticking a Band-Aid is enough," Marijnissen said. "While shareholders are getting richer and the number of millionaires is growing rapidly, this Cabinet wants to cut back on health care. The cost of everyday living keeps going up. We cannot wait, action must be taken now."

In her speech, Marijnissen also advocated for the nationalization of the energy sector. The action ended with a protest march through The Hague.