U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders is coming to the Netherlands in October to attend, among other things, a meeting of GroenLinks-PvdA. At Utrecht's music venue Tivoli on Oct. 11, Sanders will talk about alternatives to capitalism with GroenLinks-PvdA chairman Frans Timmermans. Greenpeace and the FNV trade union will also be present.

On October 9, he will speak at the Amsterdam debating center De Balie. There he will give a talk about the capitalist system and reflect on how young people are the key to a hopeful future. He will then participate in a panel discussion with Yoeri Albrecht (director of De Balie), Tim Hofman (journalist and moderator), and Yasmin Ait Abderrahman (chair of FNV Young & United).

On October 11, Sanders will also be in Leiden in the afternoon, where he will give a lecture and engage in conversation with students from Leiden University.

The 82-year-old Sanders made a serious bid for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2015 and 2020 but lost to Hillary Clinton in the primaries. Sanders is known for his progressive views - at least by American standards. Among other things, the senior senator from Vermont wants health insurance for all Americans, paid parental leave, and tuition-free higher education. He has been a senator since 2007 and was a congressman for 16 years prior to that.