A police officer was injured in a large brawl at a fair in the center of Delft on Friday evening. After one person was arrested, a group of about 75 young people turned against the police.

The police had been investigating several reports of alleged incidents at the fair at the market. One person was arrested because the person in question was not able to show a valid ID and insulted the officers. As a result, the group then turned against the police, wounding one officer.

The police reported the assault, a spokesperson informed. After the fight, it remained restless in various places around the fair. The fair was therefore closed earlier by order of the mayor.

