An explosion occurred in a residential area in Amsterdam-Zuidoost on Friday night. The police arrested a 20-year-old suspect from Amsterdam who was in the area when the explosion took place. It is still being investigated whether he had anything to do with the explosion.

According to the police, the explosion happened around 04:30 a.m. on Egoli Street in Bijlmer-Oost. However, no one was injured in the incident and the police are asking witnesses to come forward.

But this explosion was not an isolated incident, as Amsterdam became the scene of a series of explosions on Friday. A total of three explosions occurred in the Dutch capital on Friday evening. Within hours, the explosions caused damage to houses and an apartment complex in Amsterdam-Noord, Zeeburgereiland, and IJburg. The first explosion occurred around 8:15 p.m. in Eef Kamerbeekstraat in Zeeburgereiland, aiming at a porch of an apartment complex. The second explosion happened around 9:15 p.m. on Vijgepeerpad in Amsterdam-Noord near the front door of a house. Shortly after 11 p.m., an explosion took place on Galjootstraat in IJburg, also at a front door. However, no one was injured.

The police reported that they are investigating whether the incidents are related and what the possible role of the arrested suspect in this is.

The explosions thus mark the extent of the new wave of explosions that have recently affected the Dutch capital. As a result, cameras were installed in Venserpolder on Friday after three explosions occurred there within a week. An explosive device also went off in Burgemeester Kasteleinstraat in Driemond and Amazonenstraat in Amsterdam-Zuid last week, NH Nieuws wrote.