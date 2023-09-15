A young dog rescued by the Animal Ambulance in The Hague on Thursday turned out to have gone missing in Paris seven days earlier. The Animal Ambulance has made contact with the pup’s owner and is working on reuniting them, the organization said.

At around 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, the Animal Ambulance got a call about a loose dog causing traffic problems on Hofzichtlaan in The Hague. The dog was very scared, but the Animal Ambulance workers managed to catch her and take her in.

They scanned the dog’s chip and found it was a French one and not registered in the Netherlands. The Animal Ambulance reached out to a French database, which quickly connected them to the dog’s owner. The owner told them that the dog was called Roxy and she had gone missing in Paris a week ago.

The Animal Ambulance had a video call with Roxy’s owner, confirming their identity and that they indeed owned the dog. According to the organization, the happy dog and happiness on the owner's face when they saw each other on the phone was already confirmation, but they still did their due diligence.

“Roxy is healthy and doesn’t look like she walked over 500 kilometers from Paris, so how she got here is a mystery,” the Animal Ambulance said. The organization thinks someone may have taken her and brought her to the Netherlands. “Roxy can’t tell us, but she is happy with all the hugs she’s getting here.”

The Animal Ambulance is currently working on getting Roxy back home to her owner.