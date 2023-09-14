Two people got hurt in a shooting in Groningen during the early hours of Thursday morning. The police arrested a suspect a few hours later.

The shooting happened on Poelestraat at around 2:55 a.m., the Groningen police said on X, formerly Twitter. At least one suspect fled the scene.

The police cordoned off the crime scene for forensic investigation and started looking for the suspected perpetrator. Officers arrested a suspect at around 6:15 a.m. “He is in custody and will be questioned as soon as possible,” the police said.

The authorities didn’t say how badly the two injured were hurt.

The police are investigating exactly what happened and asked witnesses or anyone with relevant surveillance camera, doorbell camera, or dashcam footage to come forward.