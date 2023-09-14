Eredivisie CV and the American sports channel ESPN have reached an agreement to extend the television contract for Dutch league matches until the summer of 2030. The deal will yield the Eredivisie clubs around 750 million euros, De Telegraaf reports.

ESPN and Eredivisie CV (ECV) have been media partners since 2013 when they signed a ten-year contract with a unilateral option for two more seasons. Since then, the clubs have received an average of around 80 million euros annually. That contract expires in mid-2025.

In the new agreement, ESPN guarantees an amount of 135 million euros to the clubs for the five-year period, according to the Telegraaf. A signing bonus of 70 million euros will follow the final signing later this year.

According to the newspaper, the new deal also stipulates that ESPN must live broadcast all matches in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie and the Azerion Vrouwen Eredivisie. It is not clear yet what will happen with the summaries of the Eredivisie matches, which are currency broadcast by NOS.