Two teens from Amsterdam were arrested on Monday in connection with the death of a Turkish man who was fatally beaten with a concrete tile in Amsterdam-Noord in August, the police reported on Thursday. The arrested suspects, two boys aged 13 and 15, have been linked to several other violent incidents in the area recently.

In the early morning of August 27, around 3 a.m., the police received a report about a man seriously injured with a concrete tile on his head at the NDSM wharf. The victim, a 42-year-old man from Turkey, was found in critical condition and had to be resuscitated at the scene by emergency services before being rushed to the hospital. He succumbed to his injuries five days later, leaving behind four young children.

Following the incident, the police launched an investigation and arrested the two suspects on Monday. They appeared before a magistrate on Thursday and were remanded into custody for an additional 14 days.

Aside from this case, the suspects are also connected to other recent violent incidents in Amsterdam-Noord. They were previously arrested for two street robberies at the NDSM site, and investigations are ongoing to ascertain if they are involved in other similar robberies in the area.

During the investigation into the man's death, detectives found indications linking one of the suspects to the theft of a rainbow flag on Bongerdkade in Amsterdam-Noord. The stolen flag was set on fire and discarded in a garbage container.