A person was injured in a shooting at a train station in Hoorn on Tuesday evening. The police are looking for two suspects. Emergency services initially responded to the Transferium at Hoorn station but then moved to Kersenboogerd station, where they found the victim. The reason for the confusion is unclear.

The first reports of the shooting came in at around 7:10 p.m. The police didn’t confirm the victim’s condition, but a trauma team by helicopter was dispatched to the scene, so it is presumed to be serious. An ambulance rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, accompanied by the trauma doctor, according to Noordhollands Dagblad.

The police cordoned off the crime scene at Kersenboogerd station for investigation. A helicopter circled the area for a time, looking for the perpetrators.

According to NH Nieuws, the police are looking for two young men. The first was white and was wearing black pants, a black jacket, and black shoes. He wore a gray shirt under his jacket and a dark cap. The second suspect had tanned skin and wore dark pants, a green and black hoody, and a coat over it.

Why the emergency services initially responded to the wrong station is unclear. Noordhollands Dagblad speculated that the victim got shot at the Transferium and then traveled to the next station, but the police couldn’t confirm that.