The average price for a room in a Dutch hotel rose to a record high last year, consultancy firm Horwath HTL reported. The average hotel room cost 134 euros last year, 52 percent more than in 2020 and 12 percent more than in 2019. Prices rose due to high inflation and are expected to rise even higher this year, potentially reaching 146 euros per room in 2023.

Horwath HTL surveys over 400 hotels in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg with three, four, or five stars every year.

The increased room prices brought hotels’ average turnover back to pre-pandemic levels, showing that hotels recovered from the coronavirus crisis last year. However, due to increased costs, particularly for energy and personnel, the surveyed hotels’ profits were still 20 percent lower than in pre-pandemic 2019.

The occupancy rate rose to over 65 percent last year but is not yet at the pre-pandemic level. In 2019, the occupancy rate reached a record of 78 percent. The occupancy rate of the rooms will recover further this year to 72 percent, Horwath HTL predicted.

Thanks to both higher prices and higher occupancy rates, and the fact that hotels could use their restaurants, conference rooms, and other facilities fully again after the pandemic, the total turnover per available room increased by nearly 240 percent compared to 2021. Compared to pre-pandemic 2019, this turnover was 5 percent higher.