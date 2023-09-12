Financial support for the Amsterdam student association L.A.N.X. has been halted, the Vrij Universiteit announced on Tuesday in a joint statement in collaboration with the University of Amsterdam and the Hogeschool van Amsterdam. The student association sparked controversy last week due to revelations of alleged serious abuses.

Last week, the Amsterdam student association L.A.N.X suspended one of its fraternities following revelations of "serious abuses" that allegedly took place during the Ares fraternity's hazing event abroad last November. The association said it received a “very inappropriate letter” containing a list of “degrading assignments” that the prospective members of the fraternity had to perform, including assignments like “date a refugee” and “fuck a bucket in an alley,” where bucket stands for a woman.

The three institutions associated with L.A.N.X., the VU University Amsterdam, the University of Amsterdam, and Hogeschool van Amsterdam declared on Tuesday in a joint statement that they decided to terminate both financial and promotional support for the student association. They will also cease to invite the association for academic events.

They are urging the association to undertake a "structural cultural change," emphasizing that it is of "utmost importance" to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future. “This is an absolute requirement for the continued relationship between L.A.N.X. and Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam from our perspective as a university.”

The universities also expressed their commitment to continue to engage in discussions with the association in order to foster a profound cultural transformation within the organization.

The revelations last week of the degrading tasks prospective members of an Amsterdam fraternity had to perform sparked controversy, with several senior politicians responding with shock to the reports.

“I find the information that has come out shocking,” Halsema said, NOS reports. “It shows that we still have a long way to go, starting with the students themselves.” She called the list “yet another example of a persistent problem among student associations.”

The events are “unbelievable and so out of date,” said outgoing Minister Robbert Dijkgraaf of Education. “Unfortunately, we still see this at the start of the academic year. Which should be a beautiful, pleasant time. It is very good that institutions are responding strongly to this.” He hopes that the educational institutions will have a sharp discussion with the student association about this.