A 24-year-old resident of Driehuis, a village located in the municipality of Velsen in the province of Noord-Holland, was fatally stabbed on Monday morning, the police reported. "What exactly happened is still unclear," the police stated.

Steekincident Driehuis Velsen, persoon overleden: Maandagochtend rond kwart voor elf is op de Wolff en Dekenlaan in Driehuis iemand neergestoken.



Het bericht Steekincident Driehuis Velsen, persoon overleden verscheen eerst op Haarlem. https://t.co/H6vJcfM9aD pic.twitter.com/94fRZG8Aow — haarlem (@haarlem) September 11, 2023

The victim was found around 10:45 a.m. in the driveway of a house on Wolff en Dekenlaan, near the Driehuis train station. Despite attempts at resuscitation, the individual succumbed to their injuries. A trauma helicopter was deployed to the scene.

The surrounding area of Wolff and Dekenlaan has been sealed off to facilitate forensic investigations, but the police assured on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that activities at nearby sports clubs and schools will continue as usual.

24-jarige man uit Driehuis doodgestoken in zijn woonplaats aan de Wolff en Dekenlaan. We leven mee met de nabestaanden. Politie verricht uitvoerig onderzoek, sportlessen kunnen doorgaan: https://t.co/G0xj0H746k — Politie Eenheid Noord-Holland (@POL_Eenheid_NH) September 11, 2023

The police are urging anyone with information or footage of the incident to come forward. They released a description of the suspect through Burgenet, describing him as "a young white man dressed in light-colored long pants and a t-shirt, and fairly tall." People are advised not to approach the suspect but to call 112 instead.

Several schools, including the Ichthus Lyceum, are located on the street where the stabbing occurred. It is believed that a number of people, possibly including schoolchildren, witnessed the incident, according to the police.

A local 18-year-old teenager told NH Nieuws that he heard the victim’s father and brother screaming. When learning of the victim's death, one of the family members, overwhelmed by emotion, allegedly smashed the window of police car window.

The teenage also noted a state of panic at the school. "They're not allowed to use their phones inside, so they didn't know what was going on, and whether it might have been someone from school." Due to the incident, he did not attend his classes on Monday.