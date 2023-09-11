A few dozen Extinction Rebellion (XR) activists walked onto the A12 in The Hague around noon on Monday, blocking the highway in both directions for the third consecutive day. The climate action group intends to block the Utrechtsebaan, as the stretch of highway is known, every day until the Dutch government stops subsidizing fossil fuels. The police have arrested around 3,000 protesters since Saturday, and more arrests are expected to follow today.

The police ordered the protesters to get off the highway and hold their demonstration elsewhere, but like on the weekend, they gave no heed, according to AD. The Hague mayor Jan van Zanen, therefore, gave the police the go-ahead to clear the protesters off the highway.

At 12:30 p.m., the police started using water canons and arresting activists. Police officers physically removed activists from the highway and loaded them into buses to go to a police station in batches. By 1:00 p.m., most activists had been removed, and one lane of the highway reopened to traffic.

At 01:57 p.m., there were no more protesters blocking the highway, AD reported. At 02.23 p.m., it was announced that the highway was being cleaned and would soon be reopened to traffic in both directions.

Zojuist is ook de laatste bus met arrestanten van @NLRebellion vertrokken van de #Utrechtsebaan/#A12 in #DenHaag. De weg zal naar verwachting snel weer worden vrijgegeven. pic.twitter.com/skXxog5yfA — Sebastiaan Barel (@fotograafLdmVbg) September 11, 2023

En daar is de laatste bus. Geen demonstranten meer op het asfalt. pic.twitter.com/X6MaWenAcm — AD Den Haag Live (@ADdenhaaglive) September 11, 2023

Er wordt weer gezongen, door de laatste demonstranten die nog op de weg zitten pic.twitter.com/i7Djfd0me8 — AD Den Haag Live (@ADdenhaaglive) September 11, 2023

With a few dozen protesters, the highway blockade is smaller than over the weekend. About 9,000 climate protesters participated on Saturday and about a thousand on Sunday. The police reported arresting some 2,400, including dozens of minors, on Saturday and over 500 protesters, including four children, on Sunday.

Extinction Rebellion already confirmed their commitment to return to the highway at noon on Tuesday if the police clear the highway and arrest their demonstrators today.

“Every day all over the world, and especially in the Global South, people are dying because of climate disasters that our government is paying for,” XR spokesperson Tessel Hofstede said after Saturday’s protest. “This has to stop now. That is why we will keep coming back every day at noon until all fossil fuel subsidies are eliminated.”

De laatste demonstranten zijn aangehouden en afgevoerd.



Morgen. 12:00 #A12



Wij zijn niet te stoppen, fossiele subsidies wel. #StopFossieleSubsidies #Klimaatrechtvaardigheid pic.twitter.com/NzjfZw8ipN — Extinction Rebellion Nederland (@NLRebellion) September 11, 2023

A recent study by OMO, Oil Change International, and Milieudefensie showed that the Dutch government misses out on 37.5 billion euros in income yearly due to schemes that favor using fossil fuels. And that while there is overwhelming scientific evidence that greenhouse gases from fossil fuels are the leading cause of global warming.