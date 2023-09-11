30 percent of parents with children in daycare are opposed to the Cabinet's plan to make childcare virtually free for everyone. They fear that issues with staff shortages and waiting lists will exacerbate. This finding comes from a study by EenVandaag and the parenting brand Ouders van Nu published on Monday.

The study surveyed nearly 4,000 parents whose children attend daycare or out-of-school care (BSO) on fixed days.

According to the study, childcare bills are a financial burden for some parents. A quarter of the respondents admitted to facing moderate to severe difficulties in paying the monthly fees. This problem is not limited to low-income families, as one-fifth of households with an above-average income also struggle to cover the costs regularly.

The Cabinet initially intended to make childcare virtually free for working parents of young children from 2025, but due to significant labor shortages in the childcare sector, the implementation has been postponed to 2027.

63 percent of the surveyed parents support this plan. However, critics fear that making childcare free will lead to a surge in registrations, resulting in longer waiting lists, increased staff shortages, and a decline in quality.

"I believe that we should first address the staff shortages and long waiting lists. Only then can we consider making daycare free," one participant said

Most survey respondents have already encountered staff shortages in the childcare or BSO facilities their child or children attend, with over 60 percent noting a high turnover rate and frequent reliance on substitutes. This constant shift in personnel negatively impacts children, as highlighted by several participants. “Regularity is just what is needed at that age,” noted one parent.

Parents are increasingly concerned that childcare centers with labor shortages and inconsistent staffing cannot adequately look after their children, leading some to refrain from sending their children under such circumstances, primarily due to safety concerns.