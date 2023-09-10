The front door of a house in the Noord-Holland town of Hoorn was severely damaged by an explosion on Saturday night. An explosion also occurred in the same area of Hoorn on Thursday night. The Police said that they are currently investigating whether there may be a connection between the incidents.

The latest explosion, probably caused by heavy fireworks, took place at a house in Windmolen around 1:30 a.m. The residents were not at home at the time.

In the night from Thursday to Friday, an explosion occurred around 02:15 a.m. in a house at Weidemolen, damaging the hallway of the house. The residents were at home, but no one was injured.

However, the police spokesman told NH Nieuws that it was "still too early" to link the two explosions. "But we are investigating a possible connection, especially because it happened in the same street.



Another explosion took place at a house on Teldersweg in Rotterdam on Saturday night. However, no one was injured, the police reported.

The explosion in the house in the Hillegersberg-Schiebroek district occurred around 4 a.m. The police are currently investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Rond 04.00 vond er een explosie plaats bij een woning aan de #Teldersweg in #Rotterdam. Niemand raakte gewond. We doen onderzoek rond de woning. Heb je meer informatie of beelden die kunnen helpen bij het onderzoek? Laat het ons weten! #09008844 https://t.co/gMSIrEvzcw — Politie Eenheid Rotterdam eo (@POL_Rotterdam) September 10, 2023

Rotterdam and neighboring municipalities are being hit by a wave of explosions. More than 100 explosions have already been counted this year alone.