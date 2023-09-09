The Dutch department of the Red Cross is ready to help after the deadly earthquake in Morocco. For the time being, the assistance is provided through the sister organization there, the Moroccan Red Crescent.

The Moroccan Red Crescent "supports the authorities and rescue services with first aid for those affected," the Dutch Red Cross said. The Dutch aid organization is now contacting colleagues in Morocco.

The Red Cross is opening the Giro 6868 to raise money for the victims of the earthquake in Morocco. The death toll from the quake has now risen to over 800.

The giro number can be used to transfer money for the relief efforts of the Moroccan Red Crescent for first aid, transport of the injured to hospitals, and psychosocial support. This is being done in Marrakech and the province of Taroudant, south of the city, among other places.

Hulpverleners van het Rode Kruis in #Marokko komen vanaf het eerste moment in actie en helpen door:

➡️ eerste hulp te bieden aan getroffenen

➡️ zoeken naar overlevenden

➡️ psychosociale support te verlenen

➡️ ondersteunen lokale autoriteiten https://t.co/2ufIPuQOpK — Rode Kruis (@RodeKruis) September 9, 2023

According to the aid organization, the extent of the disaster is difficult to assess at this stage. Some villages in the affected area are located in the mountains and would not yet be easily accessible after the earthquake.

The Red Cross expects to have more clarity in the coming days. "The Red Cross is now focusing on emergency relief to ensure that as many people as possible get the help they need and is trying to help as quickly as possible," it said.

Following the deadly earthquake in Morocco, the faith-inspired humanitarian and development agency Islamic Relief Netherlands has also begun collecting money for the victims.

Islamic Relief Netherlands is part of the international organization Islamic Relief Worldwide (IRW), one of the largest Islamic relief organizations in the world.

The donations will be used for emergency shelters, hygiene kits, food packages, and other emergency aid, the organization said. Your donation will be used immediately on-site by our local field staff. They are currently assessing where the aid is needed most urgently."