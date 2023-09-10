After the deadly earthquake in Morocco on Friday evening, flags are flying at half-mast in several cities in the Netherlands. The death toll from the quake now stands at over 2,000.

"The earthquake in Morocco is very close to many Utrecht residents, the sad news touches the city deeply," writes the city government on X. On the city hall, the city office, and the community service center in Vleuten-De Meern, the flag is therefore flying at half-mast. "Our thoughts are with the victims and those affected".

De aardbeving in Marokko is voor veel Utrechters akelig dichtbij, de verdrietige berichten raken de stad diep. Onze gedachten zijn bij de slachtoffers en getroffenen. Op het stadhuis, bij het stadskantoor en wijkcervicecentrum Vleuten-De Meern hangt de stadsvlag vandaag halfstok. pic.twitter.com/8PKKPC6gX2 — Gemeente Utrecht (@GemeenteUtrecht) September 9, 2023

In Rotterdam, the Moroccan flag is flying at half-mast, Rotterdam Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb said. He expects relief initiatives from the Moroccan community in his city in the coming days.

De Rotterdamse en Marokkaanse vlaggen op het stadhuis hangen vandaag halfstok in verband met de natuurramp in Marokko.



Onze gedachten zijn bij familie en naasten. 🙏🏻❤️💚 pic.twitter.com/YHPMtw2ANU — Gemeente Rotterdam (@rotterdam) September 9, 2023

“I wish the emergency services all the strength to assist the victims as quickly and effectively as possible. My thoughts are with the people who have loved ones and friends in the affected area,” Aboutaleb shared on X.

In Amsterdam and Den Bosch, a Moroccan flag flies at half-mast on and in front of the city hall. "We feel for Morocco after the devastating earthquake," said the city council of Den Bosch.

Furthermore, at the request of Mayor Jan van Zanen, the flag flies at half-mast in The Hague. Also, Nijmegen, Hilversum, and Oisterwijk flew their flags at half-mast to show their sympathy.

Because of the close relationship between the residents of the Netherlands and Morocco, the news of the earthquake in Morocco hit particularly hard. This is what Sharon Dijksma, president of the Association of Dutch Municipalities, says.

"We are shocked by the terrible news about the earthquake in Morocco," Dijksma said. "On behalf of all Dutch communities, I wish the families of those affected and their relatives and friends in Morocco and the Netherlands much strength. Our thoughts are with them."