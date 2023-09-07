A woman was stabbed by a man in the night between Wednesday and Thursday in the Warmoesstraat in the city center of Amsterdam, the police reported on Thursday. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The suspect fled the scene following the incident. Investigators are urging witnesses to come forward.

Gewonde bij #steekpartij in het centrum van #Amsterdam. Het steekincident vond vannacht om 3.14 uur plaats in de #Warmoesstraat thv Lange Niezel. Het slachtoffer een vrouw is zwaargewond per amb naar zkh overgebracht. Een verd werd kort erna aangehouden. #PD afgezet pol onderzoek pic.twitter.com/hLyyMAZcT2 — Martin Damen (@martindamen58) September 7, 2023

Police were notified around 3 a.m. about “tumult” in the Warmoesstraat near Oudebrugsteeg. “The central operator heard a lot of screaming and yelling in the background, which sounded like panic,” the police wrote.

The officers sent to the scene found a woman lying on the street “in a pool of blood.” A bystander had fastened a belt around the woman's leg to stem the bleeding. It appeared that the woman had sustained multiple stab wounds. Police provided first aid before she was transported by ambulance to the hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect fled in the direction of Central Station. The exact circumstances of the incident remain unclear. The relationship, if any, between the victim and the suspect is also unknown.

An investigation has been launched. Investigators are examining camera footage and want to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident, has relevant images, or might know the suspect's identity.