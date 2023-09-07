Oonivoo in Uden will close its doors on 1 January 2024, the former Michelin-star restaurant announced on Facebook. After eight years on the Markt, it is time for a new phase, the team said.

“We cannot stress enough how proud we are of what we have accomplished in eight years,” the restaurant team said. “In addition to many beautiful moments and highlights, there were also setbacks. That’s just part of doing business. We have stuck our necks out and had wonderful experiences, but of course, saying goodbye also hurts. We would have preferred to continue.”

They thanked their guests for their years of support. “We cordially invite you to still come this year and enjoy all we have to offer.”

Oonivoo won its Michelin star in 2018 but lost it again last year. At the time, owner Marco van Bergen said that was disappointed and that the team would “fight really hard” to earn the much-cherished star back, De Stentor reported.

In the Facebook post, Van Bergen said that he would continue with the wine shop on the Markt, which opened around two years ago.

Oonivoo is the latest in a line of top Dutch restaurants that announced their closures this year. Among the others are Vanderveen and Le Restaurant in Amsterdam and Pure C and AIRrepublic in Cadzand.