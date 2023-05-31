Le Restaurant on Frans Halsstraat in Amsterdam is closing its doors permanently as of June 1. It is the second Michelin-star restaurant the Dutch capital lost in a month. Vanderveen restaurant on Beethovenstraat served its last meals on May 20.

“As of June 1, 2023, Le Restaurant will stop its current activities in Frans Halsstraat,” the restaurant said on social media. “We are taking this break to re-think our philosophy, re-invent the structure, and re-locate the business. We thank everyone who has been with us on this 15 years’ long journey for their faith and support.”

The restaurant isn’t bankrupt, co-owner Jan de Wit told AT5. Money wasn’t the problem. “There doesn’t always have to be a reason to stop and realize there’s more to life. I’m 69, but I’m in great shape. And we just had an excellent opportunity to sell the business.”

The culture of Michelin-star restaurants has changed in his time as a chef, he added. “It used to be fine dining, with white tablecloths. Now there are even three-star tents with wooden tables,” De Wit said. “I get a lot of comments from guests that they think it’s a pity that one of the better restaurants in Amsterdam is closing. But I think there are also a lot of good restaurants in Amsterdam without a star, so I think that’s not too bad.”

Le Restaurant may not be closing due to money troubles, but ING expects more bankruptcies in the hospitality industry in the coming period. “Restaurants and cafes, in particular, cannot always fully pass on the higher costs to the customer, which will ultimately be at the expense of the profit margin,” the bank said in a report early this month.

Vegan restaurants seem to be particularly struggling in Amsterdam, with eight closing in the past month.