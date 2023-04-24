A new round of Michelin stars were handed out on Monday, with seventeen restaurants in the Netherlands receiving a new award. Additionally, Vinkeles was the only restaurant added to the list of two-star locations this year. The Amsterdam restaurant already had one star. No new three-star restaurants were added to the list, but four more locations received a green star for sustainability.

The Netherlands is now home to 126 restaurants with a Michelin star, including the three-star winners De Librije in Zwolle and Inter Scaldes in Kruiningen, Zeeland. The country's total number of two-star restaurants increased to 20 thanks to Vinkeles getting its second star. There are now 103 restaurants with one star. Dozens of others have a Bib Gourmand, given for "an excellent price-quality ratio," with eight newcomers added to the list ten days ago.

During the presentation, Vinkeles was given high praise for "classic craftsmanship in the form of stunning sauces and playful creativity. The honor was collected by head chef Jurgen van der Zalm, who has been working at The Dylan Amsterdam for 15 years. The hotel on the Keizersgracht is home to Vinkeles. Prior to that Van der Zalm worked at the one-star restaurant La Rive, and interned at De Librije. He also interned at three-star Apoiniente in Cadiz, Spain, and In de Wulf, a one-star restaurant that used to be located in Dranouter, Belgium.

Amsterdam is also home to three of the new one-star restaurants, including Vanderveen, Bistro de la Mer, and Coulisse. Maastricht is also home to three winners; Chateau Neercanne, Studio, and Au Coin des Bons Enfants. Karel 5 and Maeve are both situated in Utrecht. The other winners include Lizz in Gouda, Flavors in Weert, Central Park in Voorburg, Restaurant Smink in Wolvega, Codium in Goes, De Woage in Gramsbergen, Yama in Rotterdam, Basilica in Harderwijk and Brass Boer Thuis in Zwolle.

It was a big event for Brass Boer Thuis head chef Lars Aukema. He also runs the restaurant Senang, which received a Bib Gourmand earlier this month.

Likewise, it was a big day for chef Jord Coree. His vegetarian restaurant, Rotonde in Rotterdam won a Bib Gourmand as well. It was also given a green star for sustainability on Monday.

Three more new green stars were given out. Two restaurants in Koudekerke received an award, Hof aan Zee and Morille. The third was given to De Dyck in Woubrugge. Also, Nadine Mögling, the wine expert at Bij Jef in Den Hoorn, was named the Sommelier of the Year. Bij Jef already has one Michelin star, making it the only restaurant on Texel, or any of the other northern islands, to carry the distinction.

The awards were handed out at the DeLaMar Theater on Monday during a two-hour ceremony.

New 2023 Michelin Star Winners and Bib Gourmand Restaurants in the Netherlands