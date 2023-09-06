Amsterdam cyclists feel increasingly unsafe in traffic, according to an annual study by Cyclomedia. This year, 59 percent of Amstammers said they felt safe cycling in the city, compared to 72 percent a year ago. Almost half said they sometimes take a detour to avoid dangerous intersections, Parool reports.

Alderman Melanie van der Horst (Traffic) is concerned about the decreased feeling of safety, especially since many of the city’s climate and health goals hinge on more people taking bikes than cars. “We must prevent people from switching to other means of transport, also because cycling and walking are the healthiest ways to get around the city,” she said.

In December, Amsterdam will decrease the speed limit on most roads to 30 kilometers per hour. Van der Horst expects that this will make traffic a lot safer. “But more is needed to make bike paths safer. That is why we are discussing with the government whether we can introduce a maximum speed for cycle paths and whether larger electric bicycles, like delivery cargo bikes, can ride on the main road.”

According to Florre de Pater of the Amsterdam branch of the Fietsersbond, the problem is that the capacity of Amsterdam’s cycle paths isn’t growing along with the number of cyclists. “It is often crowded, which does not make it more pleasant in traffic. As a cyclist’s union, we often hear: I don’t do it anymore; it’s too busy for me, too dangerous.”

Many cyclists blame the rise of fast electric bicycles for the decreasing feeling of safety, according to Parool. According to the Fietersbond, speed differences on bicycle paths cause many dangerous situations.