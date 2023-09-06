The Beurs van Berlage on the Damrak in Amsterdam was doused in green paint overnight. Passing police officers noticed the vandalism early on Wednesday morning. The action may be in protest to a closed event currently happening inside the monumental building.

According to local media, about ten protesters gathered in front of the building at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The purpose of their demonstration was unclear, and it was not immediately known if they were demonstrating against a specific event. Several media outlets said they appeared to be climate activists, but could not be certain.

Event organizers at the Beurs van Berlage would not tell a reporter from Parool which event was taking place in the building. But as they were expecting a protest, so they decided not to advertise the event at all.

“I was prepared for something to happen, but I did not expect that they would deface a landmark building like this,” the event organizer told AT5. The building manager called in a specialized company to see if they could clean the green paint off the building.

Built in the early 20th century, the Beurs van Berlage is the former home of the Amsterdam stock exchange. The building by architect H. P. Berlage is considered to be an important monument for the Amsterdam School style of architecture.

The building is now used for conferences, events, and courses. Also, several dozen businesses and organizations have offices there.