The Electoral Council has 70 political parties registered for the parliamentary election on November 22. In the previous parliamentary election in 2021, 89 political parties were registered, and 37 ended up participating in the elections, the Electoral Council said on Tuesday.

The Council registered 16 new party names and ten new logos ahead of the parliamentary election. It also changed one logo and rejected one new party name - IEDEREEN because it could cause confusion with a previously submitted registration request for the party name Idr1.

Among the new parties registered this year is Nieuw Sociaal Contract, parliamentarian Pieter Omtzigt’s party. According to the polls, Omtzigt could do very well in the upcoming election, potentially becoming the biggest party in parliament during his first election with his new party.

Of the 70 parties currently registered with the Electoral Council, 37 participated in the 2021 parliamentary election, and 17 parties won one or more seats in the Tweede Kamer.