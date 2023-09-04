On Monday, Amsterdam’s night mayor, Freek Wallagh, presented an alternative to the city’s plan for an Erotic Center in Amsterdam-Zuid or -Noord. Instead of moving sex workers out of the Red Light District, Wallagh suggests creating more room for sex work on the edges of the city center.

According to Wallagh, this will achieve the core goal of the Erotic Center plan - to spread the number of Red Light District visitors over a larger area - while assuaging the concerns of Noord and Zuid residents and the sex workers themselves, who don’t want the leave the city center.

The Night Mayor’s plan also includes intensifying the consultations between Red Light District residents, businesses, and sex workers and designing a new safety approach for the popular area.

Wallagh drew up his alternative vision in collaboration with locals, entrepreneurs, and sex work unions. He also had “intensive contact” with the Monsterverbond - the cooperation of parties opposing the current plans for the Erotic Center.

“We call on the Amsterdam City Council to take this alternative plan seriously and include it in further decision-making regarding the Erotic Center,” Wallagh said.