As the new academic year kicks off today in higher education in the Netherlands, several senior politicians addressed students during opening ceremonies, underscoring the potential dangers artificial intelligence developments could pose if left unchecked. “It's people who build a society," remarked caretaker minister for social affairs and employment Karien van Gennip at the opening of the academic year at the Delft University of Technology.

The CDA minister emphasized to students that technological developments, such as artificial intelligence (AI), pose questions that greatly need the insights of technicians. She underscored this point by referencing a statement by philosopher Plato, warning students of the risks of political disengagement, which could potentially empower those with malicious intentions.

Last year, the introduction of the chatbot ChatGPT ignited a widespread discussion on the opportunities and dangers of artificial intelligence in Dutch universities. This topic was the main theme of Delft University’s annual opening ceremony. Van Gennip argued that only a strong government can ensure the realization of these opportunities without overlooking the human element and ethical concerns.

She cited the example of a package that can be quickly delivered to your doorstep following a simple Google search, which she labeled as "ingenious." However, she noted that behind this convenience might lie a "world of abuse, division, and unequal opportunities," characterized by low-wage jobs often occupied by vulnerable individuals.

Van Gennip expressed hope that students will ponder the questions this example raises. For example, which tasks can be delegated to robots and what should the economy and labor market of the future look like. She stressed the necessity of incorporating a human touch into these developments.

In a similar vein, outgoing Education Minister Robbert Dijkgraaf, speaking at the University of Twente, underscored the critical role of human intervention in AI, stating, “No chatbot can match creativity, resilience, and robustness." He advocated for more emphasis on these skills within the educational sphere, potentially integrating them into citizenship courses.

Alexandra van Huffelen, the outgoing state secretary overseeing digitalization in the Netherlands, also highlighted the opportunities and risks associated with AI during the academic year opening ceremony at Tilburg University. Although the Netherlands has been gaining more control over the complexities of "ordinary AI," she considers the emergence of generative AI, which creates its own content like the texts from ChatGPT, as an "infinitely larger" challenge. "We need to respond swiftly and on a grand scale," urged Van Huffelen, calling for a united approach spearheaded by the United Nations.

Van Huffelen stressed the importance of looking at the societal impacts of this technology to protect our "public values" when using generative AI. She pointed out the danger of prejudices and stereotypes that AI can create, illustrating this with the example of the depiction of a black woman as a cleaner in AI-generated content. According to her, it is important that "we unequivocally qualify such patterns as unacceptable". "Innovation is a goal, but with fundamental rights as firm conditions," said Van Huffelen.

"If we don't tackle these risks, we willingly subject ourselves to the company of about four or five white men, who genuinely seem to think that their billions prove that they know what is good for the world," the secretary stated.

Van Huffelen suggested that confronting the challenges of AI requires concerted efforts from the realms of education, science, and business. She proposed the establishment of an international center dedicated to researching, testing, and regulating AI. “I actually think that the Netherlands is the designated place to house such a center," she said.